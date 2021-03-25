Facts

12:38 25.03.2021

First batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine sent to Ukraine – embassy

First batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine sent to Ukraine – embassy

The first batch of 1.915 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, produced by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, was sent to Ukraine on Thursday, March 25, according to the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in China.

"The inactivated vaccine, which was registered by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on March 10, has passed all stages of clinical trials that officially confirmed its effectiveness and safety. Currently, the vaccine has been successfully used to protect the population in China, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and other countries," the message said.

 

