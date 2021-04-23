Facts

15:32 23.04.2021

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

The countries of NATO's eastern flank – Romania, Poland and Turkey – support Ukraine and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, being on a working visit to Bucharest on Friday, Kuleba took part in consultations between Ukraine and Georgia with the partners of NATO's eastern flank – Romania, Poland and Turkey.

In particular, the ministers of the five countries discussed issues of regional security in the context of the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation, the prospects for NATO expansion and the support of the Alliance partners. The parties also discussed ways to deepen interaction with NATO in the context of implementing the course of Ukraine and Georgia towards Euro-Atlantic integration.

The allies of NATO's eastern flank – Romania, Poland and Turkey – reaffirmed the need to maintain a stable and secure space in the NATO's closest neighborhood and noted the importance of dialogue with Ukraine and Georgia, in particular on security issues in the Black Sea.

"NATO's key partners Ukraine and Georgia make a significant contribution to strengthening NATO's eastern flank and maintaining stability in the Black Sea region. I am convinced that our unity is the most effective factor in containing Russia and its deeply destructive actions in the region," Kuleba said.

The minister drew the partners' attention to the fact that the current escalation on the part of the Russian Federation is systemic and the largest in recent years, posing a threat to the European security system and the Black Sea region.

He expressed gratitude to the partners for the decisive and timely response to Moscow's heightened tensions.

Tags: #kuleba #nato
