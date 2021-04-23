Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

The Russian forces, which have taken part in the exercise in Crimea, are now returning to base, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Troops of the Southern Military District and the Airborne Forces, which had taken part in the surprise preparedness check, started their return to base on April 23," the ministry said.

"At the moment, the military units and formations are being deployed to railroad stations and airfields and are boarding landing ships, train cars and military transport aircraft," the ministry said.