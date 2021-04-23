Facts

09:43 23.04.2021

Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

1 min read
Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

The Russian forces, which have taken part in the exercise in Crimea, are now returning to base, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Troops of the Southern Military District and the Airborne Forces, which had taken part in the surprise preparedness check, started their return to base on April 23," the ministry said.

"At the moment, the military units and formations are being deployed to railroad stations and airfields and are boarding landing ships, train cars and military transport aircraft," the ministry said.

Tags: #crimea #military #russian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 22.04.2021
Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

17:55 22.04.2021
Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

17:59 20.04.2021
EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

10:02 19.04.2021
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to expel Russian diplomat Chernikov

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to expel Russian diplomat Chernikov

14:23 15.04.2021
Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

12:20 15.04.2021
Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

09:32 15.04.2021
Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

Crimean Tatars thank Erdogan for his attention to protecting rights of their people

10:08 09.04.2021
U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

U.S. considering sending warships to Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions – Pentagon rep

13:22 03.04.2021
Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

17:47 02.04.2021
United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Amsterdam Court of Appeal considering Ukraine's claim in 'Scythian gold' case

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman killed amid three enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Kyiv has legal prerequisites for purchasing vaccine directly from manufacturer - Dpty Head of Kyiv City State Administration

Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ambassador Korniychuk: work on receiving Covid-19 vaccines in Ukraine is one of the Embassy's priorities

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD