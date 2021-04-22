NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

The NATO's Allied Land Command are ready to provide support to Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the press service of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

"This is our opportunity and indeed our responsibility to provide ground support. It sends a powerful message when NATO Corps commanders speak in one voice," Commander of the NATO's Allied Land Command, Lieutenant General Roger Cloutier said.

Cloutier also said that he supports Ukraine, and the state can count on help.

In turn, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Sirsky informed the commanders of the NATO's Allied Land Command about Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the number and composition of Russian military groups in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border, the situation, which is happening around Ukrainian borders, as well as possible predictable scenarios for the further development of events.

"The ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in a high degree of combat readiness, ready to carry out tasks as intended. But we understand that we are dealing with a serious and numerous enemy," Sirsky said.

He also thanked his colleagues, representatives of partner countries for supporting Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.