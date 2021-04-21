Facts

17:28 21.04.2021

Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada Marco Mendicino solemnly opened the first founding meeting of the Ukrainian-Canadian working group on mobility.

"Ukraine pays special attention to the Ukrainian-Canadian dialogue in the migration and visa spheres. Today we open a new page in the history of Ukrainian-Canadian relations and start a new format of bilateral interaction," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, citing Kuleba.

Representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Ukraine and Canada, who took part in the meeting of the working group, discussed the areas of effective interaction between governments in migration and mobility.

"They paid special attention to the possibilities of increasing the temporary mobility of Ukrainian and Canadian youth, current challenges in the migration sector, promising areas of cooperation between migration and border agencies," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian-Canadian Working Group on Mobility is an effective tool for communication between the competent authorities of both states and intensifying bilateral dialogue to improve mobility.

 

Tags: #ukraine #canada
Interfax-Ukraine
