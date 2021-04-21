Facts

09:32 21.04.2021

Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to fight for peace through diplomatic means and at the same time prepares to defend itself.

"Does Ukraine want war? No. Is it ready for it? Yes. Will Ukraine stop fighting for peace through diplomatic means? Never. Will Ukraine defend itself if something happens? Always. Our principle is simple - Ukraine does not start a war first, but always stands to the last," the president said during a video address on Tuesday, April 20.

According to Zelensky, "a large number of Russian troops are concentrated near the state borders of Ukraine."

"Officially, Russia calls it exercises. Unofficially, the whole world calls these things blackmail," he said.

"Does Ukraine and its international partners demand to withdraw troops from our borders? Yes. After all, the Russian Federation constantly repeats that it wants peace, but at the same time creates all the conditions for escalation. Is this logical? No. Is it unexpected? No. Does this mean that escalation is inevitable? No," the appeal says.

Zelensky also said that "Ukraine-21 has no illusions."

"We are not afraid, because we have a powerful army and powerful defenders. They have high-quality equipment with weapons, valuable experience, courage [...] willingness to rebuff anyone and explain as far as possible that the passage, passage or flight of our land is unwanted guests - prohibited and impossible," the president said.

Addressing international partners, Zelensky said: "Our citizens need clear signals that in the eighth year of the war, the country, which at the cost of lives of its people is a shield for Europe, will receive support not just as partners from the stands, but as players of the same team, directly on the field, shoulder to shoulder".

Tags: #peace #fight #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

09:38 21.04.2021
Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

Zelensky invites Putin to meet in Donbas

18:32 20.04.2021
Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

Zelensky deprives three Ukrainian smugglers of citizenship - source

17:26 19.04.2021
Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

18:45 16.04.2021
Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

18:18 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

18:17 16.04.2021
Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

17:57 16.04.2021
Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

16:00 16.04.2021
Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

Zelensky, Macron hold tete-a-tete meeting – press service

15:46 16.04.2021
Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

Zelensky on MAP: Ukraine must meet NATO standards, but now reforms cannot stop Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD