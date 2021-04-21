Ukraine ready to fight for peace through diplomacy, but ready for war - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to fight for peace through diplomatic means and at the same time prepares to defend itself.

"Does Ukraine want war? No. Is it ready for it? Yes. Will Ukraine stop fighting for peace through diplomatic means? Never. Will Ukraine defend itself if something happens? Always. Our principle is simple - Ukraine does not start a war first, but always stands to the last," the president said during a video address on Tuesday, April 20.

According to Zelensky, "a large number of Russian troops are concentrated near the state borders of Ukraine."

"Officially, Russia calls it exercises. Unofficially, the whole world calls these things blackmail," he said.

"Does Ukraine and its international partners demand to withdraw troops from our borders? Yes. After all, the Russian Federation constantly repeats that it wants peace, but at the same time creates all the conditions for escalation. Is this logical? No. Is it unexpected? No. Does this mean that escalation is inevitable? No," the appeal says.

Zelensky also said that "Ukraine-21 has no illusions."

"We are not afraid, because we have a powerful army and powerful defenders. They have high-quality equipment with weapons, valuable experience, courage [...] willingness to rebuff anyone and explain as far as possible that the passage, passage or flight of our land is unwanted guests - prohibited and impossible," the president said.

Addressing international partners, Zelensky said: "Our citizens need clear signals that in the eighth year of the war, the country, which at the cost of lives of its people is a shield for Europe, will receive support not just as partners from the stands, but as players of the same team, directly on the field, shoulder to shoulder".