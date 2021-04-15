Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

The Permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe should use a case on human rights violations in Crimea and Donbas in the event of the current PACE debate on the persecution of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Head of the Ukrainian delegation Maria Mezentseva (from the Servant of the People faction) said.

"Ongoing debate is expected. Literally tomorrow, after the meeting of the PACE Bureau, we will find out whether it will be a debate on Turkey or on Navalny. Most likely, we believe that the PACE Bureau will tend to hold a debate on Navalny. And here we, as a Ukrainian delegation, should, I am not afraid of this word, use this specific case of human rights violations as a certain visionary puzzle of human rights violations in the Ukrainian Crimea and Donbas," Mezentseva said during a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.