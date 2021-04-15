Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

More than 50% of Kyiv residents trust current mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, according to results of a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on April 10-11.

According to the study, 56% of Kyiv residents trust the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, 43% do not trust him, 43% trust the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and 54% do not.

Ex-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman is trusted by 34%, not trusted by 54%; the fifth President of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko is trusted by 33%, not trusted by 64%; Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is trusted by 33%, not trusted by 38%.

In turn, 21% of respondents trust leader of Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, 77% do not trust her; leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko is trusted by 15%, not trusted by 66%, 16% do not know him; Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is trusted by 14%, not trusted by 48%, and not known by 24%.

The survey was conducted using the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. Audience: residents of Kyiv aged 18 and over. The sample is representative by age and gender. Sample population: 1,200 respondents.

Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.