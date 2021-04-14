Facts

12:27 14.04.2021

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response of Kyiv has decided to extend the introduced quarantine measures in the Ukrainian capital for two weeks, until the end of this month, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said.

"Since the epidemiological situation in the capital is not improving significantly, this morning the city's emergency response commission decided to extend the strict restrictive measures in our city for another two weeks, that is, until April 30. We have no other choice," Klitschko said an online briefing on Tuesday.

