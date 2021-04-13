Facts

14:14 13.04.2021

Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

2 min read
Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

For Ukraine, NATO membership is a matter of time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"In 2008, at the Bucharest summit NATO made a promise to Ukraine and Georgia. And we do believe that the Alliance is the institution that can be trusted, that keeps its promises. For us NATO membership of Ukraine is a matter of time. And there are no other criteria, which have to be met when it comes to the relations with Russia," he said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the status of Enhanced Opportunity Partner (EOP) received by Ukraine will help to significantly increase interoperability between Ukrainian armed forces and defense sector as such, with the defense sector of NATO.

"We already launched a number of activities within the framework of the EOP.

I believe that the current escalation by the Russian Federation in the east, demonstrates that Ukraine and NATO have to exploit the possibilities, opportunities provided by EOP as soon as possible. And we have to step up our efforts without any delay to fill EOP with new joint activities," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 13.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

15:53 13.04.2021
NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

15:02 13.04.2021
Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

13:12 13.04.2021
Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

15:59 12.04.2021
Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

13:58 12.04.2021
Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

15:44 06.04.2021
Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

13:04 06.04.2021
Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

16:27 02.04.2021
Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

19:35 01.04.2021
Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

LATEST

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses possibility of supplying 5 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

Yermak: United States should deploy Patriot Missiles in Ukraine

United States determines whether sanctions against Russia can aggravate situation in eastern Ukraine – media

Ukraine expects intl partners to strengthen sanctions, counter hybrid attacks from Russia – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD