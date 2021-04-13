Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

For Ukraine, NATO membership is a matter of time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"In 2008, at the Bucharest summit NATO made a promise to Ukraine and Georgia. And we do believe that the Alliance is the institution that can be trusted, that keeps its promises. For us NATO membership of Ukraine is a matter of time. And there are no other criteria, which have to be met when it comes to the relations with Russia," he said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the status of Enhanced Opportunity Partner (EOP) received by Ukraine will help to significantly increase interoperability between Ukrainian armed forces and defense sector as such, with the defense sector of NATO.

"We already launched a number of activities within the framework of the EOP.

I believe that the current escalation by the Russian Federation in the east, demonstrates that Ukraine and NATO have to exploit the possibilities, opportunities provided by EOP as soon as possible. And we have to step up our efforts without any delay to fill EOP with new joint activities," Kuleba said.