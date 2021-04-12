Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine On State Assistance to Families with Children regarding the provision of assistance due to pregnancy and childbirth and the effective use of budget funds when financing one-time natural assistance "baby package" No. 1359 -IX.

"This law fixes the cost of the 'baby package' at the level of three sizes of the subsistence minimum for children under six years old established by law on the date of the announcement of competitive procurement auction. Such changes to the legislation will make it possible to procure goods for completing the 'baby package' at open transparent auctions through the ProZorro electronic system in order to use budget funds more efficiently," the head of state said on Monday.

At the same time, the "baby package" assistance is not included in the amount of assistance at the birth of a child (UAH 41,280).

The report says that currently, at the legislative level, there is no body responsible for the appointment and payment of such assistance. The law signed by the president resolves this issue, securing the authority to appoint and pay this type of state aid to the social protection authorities at the place of residence of the newborn's parents.

The law comes into force the next day after publication.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the corresponding bill No. 5064 on March 30 with 307 votes.