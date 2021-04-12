Facts

17:28 12.04.2021

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

UNICEF and the IT Ukraine Association have created the VR development mine safety for children in eastern Ukraine.

"UNICEF, along with the IT Ukraine Association, have created the world's first virtual reality (VR) for mine safety for children in eastern Ukraine. As early as April, in areas with high danger from explosives, VR will become a component of educational sessions that UNICEF conducts in schools with the support of the governments of Germany and Italy. Educational sessions will allow in an entertaining format to consolidate the knowledge that the child receives during the classic lesson," the UNICEF press service said.

It is noted that training with VR will cover the regions affected by the conflict, as well as Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, where ammunition depots are located and internally displaced persons live.

"VR is developed as a journey to teach the user in an entertaining way how to behave safely with explosive objects. The development is designed for three target audiences: junior, middle and high school students, as well as for parents and teachers, and has its own differences, depending on the category user," UNICEF said.

UNICEF said that VR development has been tested, in which 73 respondents of different ages from Luhansk and Donetsk regions took part, and has showed its effectiveness. The testing was attended by schoolchildren, parents and teachers living in the following settlements: Kamyshuvakha, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka (Luhansk region) and Blahodatne, Dobropillia, Konstantynivka, Kramatorsk, Novhorodske, Olhynka, Sloviansk (Donetsk region).

