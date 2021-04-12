Facts

13:58 12.04.2021

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 13, to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"The meeting initiated by Ukraine is convened within the framework of Article 15 of the Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine, pursuant to the agreement between President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on April 6," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

During the visit, Kuleba is scheduled to meet with Stoltenberg. The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and NATO will discuss the aggravation of the situation along the Russian-Ukrainian border and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, effective ways of supporting the North Atlantic Alliance for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

