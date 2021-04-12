Swedish Embassy urges to provide OSCE SMM with safe, reliable access to entire territory of Ukraine

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission must have safe and reliable access throughout Ukraine to conduct important monitoring of the security situation, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

"We remain concerned that the OSCE SMM still faces systematic freedom of movement restrictions and recall that the Mission should have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine to carry out its important monitoring of the security situation," the Embassy said Monday.

As reported, Sweden began its annual chairmanship of the OSCE on January 1, 2021.