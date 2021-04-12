Facts

12:25 12.04.2021

Swedish Embassy urges to provide OSCE SMM with safe, reliable access to entire territory of Ukraine

1 min read
Swedish Embassy urges to provide OSCE SMM with safe, reliable access to entire territory of Ukraine

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission must have safe and reliable access throughout Ukraine to conduct important monitoring of the security situation, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

"We remain concerned that the OSCE SMM still faces systematic freedom of movement restrictions and recall that the Mission should have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine to carry out its important monitoring of the security situation," the Embassy said Monday.

As reported, Sweden began its annual chairmanship of the OSCE on January 1, 2021.

 

Tags: #osce #smm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 12.04.2021
Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

14:35 09.04.2021
OSCE SMM unable to determine type of ammunition which killed 5-year-old boy in occupied village of Oleksandrivske

OSCE SMM unable to determine type of ammunition which killed 5-year-old boy in occupied village of Oleksandrivske

13:45 06.04.2021
Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

13:48 01.04.2021
Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

17:05 30.03.2021
OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

11:38 27.03.2021
OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

18:53 16.03.2021
Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

18:33 09.03.2021
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

10:11 09.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

13:57 04.03.2021
OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD