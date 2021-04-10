Facts

11:09 10.04.2021

Tikhanovskaya hopes to meet Biden, Zelensky

1 min read
Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said that efforts are underway to arrange meetings with United States President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are in touch with Washington. The biggest obstacle to a planned meeting is Covid, which has forced us to make some adjustments. A lot of international trips are either being cancelled or postponed due to Covid restrictions. We also keep in touch with Ambassador Julie Fisher. She is telling us how things are getting on," Tikhanovskaya said during a livestream on her YouTube channel on Friday.

The politician also fielded a question about a potential meeting with Zelensky. "Such a meeting is under discussion. We're making every effort for this meeting to take place," Tikhanovskaya said.

