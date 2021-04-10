Kyivstar expands status of Microsoft Certified Partner

Mobile network operator Kyivstar received new competencies under the Microsoft partnership program.

As the company's press service said on Friday, in particular, Kyivstar expanded its status of a Microsoft certified partner with gold competences, namely, Gold Collaboration and Content and Gold Datacenter, as well as Silver Project and Portfolio Management in the following areas: providing SharePoint solutions that help to exchange content, interact and improve team productivity; transforming data centers into more flexible, scalable and cost-effective solutions; for the supply of solutions for the management of corporate projects.

It is noted that in order to regularly confirm the status of Microsoft Certified Partner, specialists in the development and implementation of cloud, land-based and converged services of Kyivstar pass exams and undergo certification.

"We do not stop and continue to build up the expertise of the team that works with Microsoft cloud technologies and implements projects for clients. Obtaining and protecting each competence is an important achievement for Kyivstar, which is changing from the inside and transforming from a mobile operator into a provider of integrated technological converged solutions for business," the press service said, citing Director for the development of new business areas Kyivstar Illia Polshakov.

Microsoft Certified Partner status gives the mobile operator a number of advantages, including flexible and quick access to innovative Microsoft materials, information about developments, solutions and products, training programs, as well as access to technical and consulting support.

Currently, Kyivstar company has 11 silver and gold competencies, which were received by 27 specialists of the company.