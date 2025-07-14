Czech manufacturer of mobile cogeneration solutions RSE to equip Energy Resilience Lab at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute

Czech company RSE, manufacturer of mobile cogeneration solutions based on Caterpillar Energy Solutions (MWM) engines, signed a memorandum of strategic partnership with Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and announced the start of work on equipping the Energy Resilience Lab, the RSE press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

It is specified that the new space will become part of the Scientific and Educational Center for Energy Decarbonization and the Energy Innovation Hub of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute and will be opened this autumn.

"Today, universities should not only provide a high level of theoretical training, but also be platforms for practical solutions that change the country. Thanks to the partnership with RSE, we at Energy Resilience Lab are not just creating another training audience, but are forming an environment where students can gain experience working with modern technologies that are already saving lives and restoring the energy sustainability of Ukraine," rector of the educational institution Anatoliy Melnychenko said.

As reported by RSE founder Andriy Hrynenko, Energy Resilience Lab will become the first educational platform in Ukraine where will be possibilities to learn how to work with mobile cogeneration plants; master the principles of decentralized and backup energy; work with demonstration stands based on MWM/Caterpillar technologies, etc.

"RSE is a modular mobile CHP. We create autonomous energy for communities, hospitals and critical infrastructure – where it is needed most. At RSE, together with KPI [Kyiv Polytechnic Institute], we hope to train the generation of energy engineers of the future. This is not just an educational project – it is a contribution to the reconstruction and energy independence of Ukraine," Hrynenko said.

Construction and repair work has already started. A team of teachers and mentors is currently being formed, training modules are being developed and demonstration models of equipment are being prepared.

RSE is a Czech engineering production company created by Ukrainian specialists during the war. It produces mobile cogeneration modules based on MWM/Caterpillar Energy Solutions. Over 200 RSE modules are already operating in Ukraine and Europe, ensuring the energy sustainability of communities, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities.