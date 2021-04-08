Facts

15:34 08.04.2021

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the issues of resolving the situation in Donbas by phone, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"The need was emphasized for Kyiv authorities to strictly implement the previously reached agreements, first of all, on establishing a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and the legal registration of the special status of Donbas," the press service of the President of the Russian Federation said.

"The parties to the conflict were called upon to restrain and intensify the negotiation process in order to fully implement the Minsk Package of Measures of 2015, as an uncontested basis for settlement. The commitment to further close coordination of efforts by Russia and Germany has been confirmed, including in the Normandy format, through political advisers and foreign ministries," the message says.

Tags: #merkel #putin
