Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 14

The panel of judges of the Supreme Court postponed until April 14, 2021 the consideration of the case on appeal of the court decision of 2017 regarding the obligation of PrivatBank to service the deposits of the Surkis brothers' companies placed on the accounts of its Cypriot branch before nationalization, which estimate the obligations under them at $347.4 million.

According to the court's press service on Wednesday, the decision was made at a session on April 7. The reasons were not specified.

As reported, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on February 9, 2017, by its decision on the lawsuit of the Surkis' companies, obliged PrivatBank to fulfill the terms of deposit agreements concluded by the bank's Cypriot branch with the relevant companies. An attempt by the Cabinet of Ministers to appeal this verdict in the Court of Appeal was unsuccessful. In turn, PrivatBank filed a cassation appeal.