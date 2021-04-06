Facts

13:45 06.04.2021

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

2 min read
Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

The Ukrainian side at the Joint Center for the Coordination and Control of the Ceasefire (JCCC) appealed to the OSCE in order to establish the causes of the death of a five-year-old child in the uncontrolled settlement of Oleksandrivske, Donetsk region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"[...] Recently, in the information space of ORDLO, Russia has been actively spreading information about the death of a five-year-old child and an elderly woman on April 02, 2021 in a private household located in the village of Oleksandrivske, allegedly as a result of the detonation of an explosive device dropped by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. [...] The Ukrainian side in the JCCC appeals to the mission [of the OSCE] with a request to carefully check the above information in order to establish the truth and inform the Ukrainian side of the JCCC about the results," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Facebook.

It is noted that "Russia and ORDLO, disseminating information about the death of a five-year-old child, as well as the injury of an elderly woman as a result of the alleged detonation of an explosive device dropped by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, do not provide evidence of the involvement of the Ukrainian side in the event, in particular photo and video materials, exact coordinates, fragments of an explosive device, etc.."

It also noted "the significant remoteness, within 15 kilometers, of the settlement of Oleksandrivske from the contact line, which casts doubt on the possibility of using an unmanned aerial vehicle at such a distance."

It is reported that "the Ukrainian side categorically denies any involvement in the incident, and the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire from July 22, 2020, including the ban on the use of any types of aircraft."

Tags: #osce #jccc #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 06.04.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

10:03 06.04.2021
Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

16:53 02.04.2021
Arestovych: head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG thinking about new adviser for relations with ORDLO

Arestovych: head of Ukrainian delegation to TCG thinking about new adviser for relations with ORDLO

16:14 01.04.2021
Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

14:12 01.04.2021
Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

13:48 01.04.2021
Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

17:05 30.03.2021
OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

16:20 29.03.2021
Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

11:38 27.03.2021
OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

09:25 18.03.2021
Humanitarian demining, opening of checkpoints in Donbas may start by Easter, if Russia agrees Ukraine's proposal – Reznikov

Humanitarian demining, opening of checkpoints in Donbas may start by Easter, if Russia agrees Ukraine's proposal – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

LATEST

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Foreign Ministry: Fakes about murdered children are integral part of Russian psychological operations against Ukraine

Territorial defense gatherings for strengthening, protecting state border announced in Ukraine's southern border regions – Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD