Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

The Ukrainian side at the Joint Center for the Coordination and Control of the Ceasefire (JCCC) appealed to the OSCE in order to establish the causes of the death of a five-year-old child in the uncontrolled settlement of Oleksandrivske, Donetsk region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"[...] Recently, in the information space of ORDLO, Russia has been actively spreading information about the death of a five-year-old child and an elderly woman on April 02, 2021 in a private household located in the village of Oleksandrivske, allegedly as a result of the detonation of an explosive device dropped by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. [...] The Ukrainian side in the JCCC appeals to the mission [of the OSCE] with a request to carefully check the above information in order to establish the truth and inform the Ukrainian side of the JCCC about the results," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said on Facebook.

It is noted that "Russia and ORDLO, disseminating information about the death of a five-year-old child, as well as the injury of an elderly woman as a result of the alleged detonation of an explosive device dropped by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, do not provide evidence of the involvement of the Ukrainian side in the event, in particular photo and video materials, exact coordinates, fragments of an explosive device, etc.."

It also noted "the significant remoteness, within 15 kilometers, of the settlement of Oleksandrivske from the contact line, which casts doubt on the possibility of using an unmanned aerial vehicle at such a distance."

It is reported that "the Ukrainian side categorically denies any involvement in the incident, and the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire from July 22, 2020, including the ban on the use of any types of aircraft."