10:03 06.04.2021

Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), after lockdown, will not go to Minsk for negotiations on Donbas because of the "enemy rhetoric of Belarus" regarding Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"We categorically announced that we would not participate in TCG meetings if lockdown suddenly ended and it was proposed to continue consultations, as before, in Minsk. We explained that the Ukrainian delegation would not send its members to Minsk for meetings in real life. We will have to look for another country and another city for meetings," the minister said on the air of the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) television program on ICTV on Monday evening.

According to Reznikov, today Belarus is under the influence of Russia and "there is no trust in this country" in Kyiv.

