09:39 06.04.2021

Zelensky urges British PM to increase pressure of sanctions on Russia, strengthen presence in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urged him to increase the sanctions pressure on Russia due to the aggravation in Donbas and the buildup of the Russian military forces near the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to the presidential website.

"The latest actions of Russia pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, NATO member states and all of Europe [...] Ukraine calls on the UK, together with other Alliance states [NATO], to strengthen its presence in the region and increase the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation," the press service said, citing Zelensky on Monday night.

Zelensky informed the British Prime Minister about the exacerbation of the situation in Donbas, the buildup of the Russian military forces near the Russian-Ukrainian border, and also thanked the interlocutor for the continued support from the UK for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements on the development of the Ukrainian Navy, reached during the visit of the President of Ukraine to the UK on October 8 and 9, 2020.

In addition, Zelensky said in a conversation with his interlocutor that "Ukraine's acquiring the NATO Membership Action Plan would facilitate the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capacity."

The leaders also discussed a timetable for the 2021 bilateral political dialogue.

The President of Ukraine invited Johnson to take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

Tags: #zelensky #uk
