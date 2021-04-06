Two Ukrainian servicemen died in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, on Monday, April 5, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed in Donbas, seven shelling was recorded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on April 5, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, the Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire seven times [...] As a result of enemy fire, two servicemen from the Joint Forces received bullet wounds incompatible with life," the JFO said in the morning report on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military said the aimed firing of enemy positions from small arms, large-caliber machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers was carried out in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near Avdiyivka, Lebedynske and Vodiane, in the Azov Sea.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, Russian-occupation forces fired at JFO positions using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns near Zolote-4, and using small arms near Novooleksandrivka.

"Our defenders opened fire on shelling of the Russian-occupation forces," the headquarters said.

"As of 07:00, on April 6, no shelling from the Russian-occupation forces was recorded," the Ukrainian military said.