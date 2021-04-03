Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Since the beginning of this day, Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties have been reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operations' headquarters has said.

"As of 7:00 am on April 3, the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation remains under control. On the part of the Russian occupation forces, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. So, not far from Vodiane, in the Azov area, the enemy opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns," JFO HQ said in a report on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Over the past day, April 02, 21 violations of the ceasefire in Donbas were recorded.

In the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka, the enemy fired at a civilian infrastructure, as a result of which a civilian was wounded by shrapnel. The victim was taken to a medical facility.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC promptly informed the OSCE SMM of the facts of violations.

"Ukrainian servicemen continue monitoring the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and respect the ceasefire," the JFO HQ said.