Facts

19:00 02.04.2021

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

2 min read
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, as a result of the shelling of Krasnohorivka, a civilian was wounded by shrapnel, and two Ukrainian servicemen were also injured, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"Since the beginning of the day, 14 violations of the ceasefire by the Russian armed formations have been recorded, of which 13 shelling at the positions of Ukrainian defenders and one shelling of the civil infrastructure of the city of Krasnohorivka. In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, near the village of Zolote-4 Russian-occupation forces opened fire with 82-caliber mortars, while at Svitlodarsk and Novotoshkivske the enemy used large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers of various systems," the JFO said in the report on the Facebook page.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, near Pyschevyk, Krasnohorivka and Hnutove, the enemy opened fire from 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns, and near the village of Opytne, using from an anti-tank missile system.

"As a result of enemy shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded. The servicemen were promptly provided with the necessary medical assistance. Commands of the military unit and representatives of the Ukrainian Military Law-Enforcement Service are working at the scene. In the area of the village of Krasnohorivka, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure, as a result of which a civilian was wounded by shrapnel," the headquarters said.

It is noted that the victim was taken to a medical facility.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
