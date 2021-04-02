United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

The United States joins the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's protest against the 12th round of illegal conscriptions in Crimea, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"We join the MFA of Ukraine in strongly protesting Russia's 12th round of illegal conscriptions in Crimea. As Secretary Blinken stated, Russia's occupation and increasing militarization of Crimea threatens the world's common security," the embassy said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported, the MFA of Ukraine expressed a strong protest against the commission of a war crime by Russia, the conscription of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to serve in the Russian Armed Forces.