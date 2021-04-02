Facts

16:27 02.04.2021

Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine hopes for the immediate participation of the United States in the process of de-occupation of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"One of Ukraine's key expectations […] is a more active and, what's important, urgent American involvement in the de-occupation of (Donbas) and Crimea," Kuleba said in an interview with the Kyiv Post publication on Friday.

He said that security in Ukraine means security for Europe and the whole Euro-Atlantic realm.

"We are still waiting for the U.S. administration's specific and correct steps," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

