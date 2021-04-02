Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – ministry

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas on Friday, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on the website.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier from the Joint Force Operation was wounded. The defender was promptly assisted," according to the report as of 12:00 on Friday.

In total, from the beginning of this day, seven cases of ceasefire violation by Russian-occupation forces have been recorded. They opened fire using 120-caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

As reported, from the beginning of the day until 07:00 there was no shelling in Donbas, and no casualties were reported either. Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces opened fire 13 times, two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded.