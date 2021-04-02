Facts

14:56 02.04.2021

MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

2 min read
MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is considering the possibility of arbitration of the case on the appropriation of the telecommunications system and radio frequency resource of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, said Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"In fact, the outcome is that the telecommunications system of Ukraine, which is the property of Ukraine, together with the radio frequency resource - both TV and radio frequencies - were stolen, appropriated. We are monitoring, and we have had huge reports on how Roskomnadzor continues to issue licenses on the use of Ukrainian frequencies, which are the property of Ukraine," Dzhaparova said at a hearing at the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy on Friday.

"And here, it seems to me, there is a great prospect, first of all, a sanctions response - this work was definitely carried out, it needs to be revived, - and the prospect of arbitration, which, by the way, is being processed by us now," she added.

The deputy minister added that an interdepartmental meeting is planned in a week, where they want to consider the prospect of arbitration.

"Since there is a fact of illegal use of radio frequency resources. In accordance with the regulations and statutes, such disputes should be resolved through diplomatic channels, and when this instrument is exhausted, then the prospect of arbitration appears," she explained.

But there are nuances here, and at this interdepartmental meeting, we want, together with the State Specialized Communications Service, National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization, Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies, the National Council and everyone involved in this complex technical issue, to talk about our prospects and develop a strategy for our actions," Dzhaparova added.

Tags: #russias_aggression #telecommunications #dzhaparova #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:16 30.03.2021
Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

17:53 26.03.2021
Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

13:44 26.03.2021
MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

10:23 23.03.2021
MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

15:51 20.03.2021
Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

09:36 15.03.2021
MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

MFA states Demchenko was not involved in preparation of Kharkiv agreements

13:31 10.03.2021
MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

11:04 10.03.2021
MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

MFA calls on Israeli Ambassador to put discussions on preserving national memory to historians aside

18:33 09.03.2021
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

Lockdown restrictions toughened in Zaporizhia

United States protests illegal conscriptions in Crimea - embassy

Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv region from April 5 – local authorities

Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

Ukraine is ready to provide full assistance current Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman - Ambassador Korniychuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD