Facts

19:15 01.04.2021

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years


Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

Ukraine and the partner states say that Russia is systemically aggravating the security situation in the occupied Ukrainian territories, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine and the partners of our state say that Russia is systematically aggravating the security situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea against the background of the Russian Federation's unwillingness to reaffirm its loyalty to the ceasefire. The current escalation from the Russian Federation is systemic and the most broad-scale in recent years," stressed Kuleba, according to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

