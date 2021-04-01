Facts

18:13 01.04.2021

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

The Ukrainian side continues negotiations on the establishment of a truce in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The process of peace negotiations is not easy. But no one expected it to be easy. It always hurts when we lose our people. Each message of death is given with pain to families, relatives, all Ukrainians and me as president. That is why we do not stop and agree on truce as about the fastest tactical step. Our strategy is necessarily peace and the return of our people and territories," Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President recalled that the escalation in Donbas has been observed since the beginning of 2021 - during this period, 20 servicemen were killed and 57 were injured. In addition, he noted that Russia is increasing the presence of troops on the border with Ukraine.

"Muscle flexing in the format of military exercises and possible provocations along the border is a traditional thing for Russia. Thus, it is trying to create an atmosphere of threat and, at the same time, pressure during negotiations on a ceasefire and on peace as our value," the head of state emphasized.

At the same time, Zelensky said, Ukraine is ready for any provocations.

"The sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk, our strong and firm position on Ukraine's independence and progress towards peace and unconditional support from our Western partners annoy the enemy who invaded Donbas and occupied Crimea. This is understandable. It is also clear that we would like to return to the conditions when the ceasefire regime operated more efficiently - as from July 27, 2020, when during the months we had dozens of times fewer injured and killed people. And we are working on this," the president emphasized.

Tags: #truce #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:35 01.04.2021
Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

18:50 30.03.2021
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas– JFO staff

17:23 30.03.2021
Austria to allocate EUR 1.5 mln for humanitarian projects in Donbas

Austria to allocate EUR 1.5 mln for humanitarian projects in Donbas

17:03 30.03.2021
Khomchak relates details of deathes of four soldiers killed by snipers in Donbas on March 26

Khomchak relates details of deathes of four soldiers killed by snipers in Donbas on March 26

14:16 30.03.2021
Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

09:41 30.03.2021
United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

12:11 27.03.2021
Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

11:38 27.03.2021
OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

16:57 26.03.2021
Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

13:11 24.03.2021
British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine prioritizes political, diplomatic ways of settlement in Donbas – Kuleba

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel may start joint production of defense products - The Embassy

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

Kuleba, OSCE Secretary General condemn aggravation of security situation in eastern Ukraine, Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD