Facts

10:41 01.04.2021

Kyiv registers 1,150 COVID-19 cases per day, 44 people died

1 min read
Kyiv registers 1,150 COVID-19 cases per day, 44 people died

Over the past day, March 31, some 1,150 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Kyiv, while 44 residents of the Ukrainian capital died from complications of COVID-19, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"Some 1,150 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (total 163,441 ones). In particular, 578 women aged 18 to 92; some 486 men aged 18 to 87; some 49 girls from 1 month to 17 years and 37 boys from 4 months to 17 years," the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

He said that most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky (303), Desniansky (189) and Holosiivsky (112) districts of the Ukrainian capital.

At the same time, some 44 Kyiv residents died from complications of the disease over the past day, and the total number of Kyiv residents who died from COVID-19 reached 3,449 people.

Some 160 citizens who are infected with COVID-19 were delivered to Kyiv hospitals, another 571 people were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Over the past day, some 612 people from Kyiv have overcome COVID-19, and the total number of recovered people reached 106,217.

Tags: #covid_19 #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 01.04.2021
COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

10:14 01.04.2021
On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

09:20 01.04.2021
Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

09:10 01.04.2021
Число заражений COVID-19 в мире превысило 128,8 млн, число жертв - 2,8 млн

Число заражений COVID-19 в мире превысило 128,8 млн, число жертв - 2,8 млн

15:55 31.03.2021
Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

15:54 31.03.2021
Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

13:44 31.03.2021
In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

09:30 31.03.2021
In Ukraine, 11,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded per day, 6,405 people recover

In Ukraine, 11,226 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded per day, 6,405 people recover

09:03 31.03.2021
Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX until April 15 – Stepanov

11:08 30.03.2021
Zelensky, along with other world leaders urge countries to sign International Pandemic Treaty

Zelensky, along with other world leaders urge countries to sign International Pandemic Treaty

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

LATEST

Ukraine and Israel may start joint production of defense products - The Embassy

Ukrainian FM calls current escalation by Russia systemic, largest in recent years

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

Ukraine to continue holding talks on truce in Donbas – Zelensky

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Grau: Parties in TCG stress importance of observing ceasefire in Donbas

Bees Airline launches regular flights from Kyiv to Georgia, Armenia, from Odesa to Armenia in April-June

Kyiv sends note to Russia's Foreign Ministry due to provocations near Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

Kravchuk: on April 14, TCG to discuss demining in Donbas by Easter, return to ceasefire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD