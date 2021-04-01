Kyiv registers 1,150 COVID-19 cases per day, 44 people died

Over the past day, March 31, some 1,150 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Kyiv, while 44 residents of the Ukrainian capital died from complications of COVID-19, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

"Some 1,150 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (total 163,441 ones). In particular, 578 women aged 18 to 92; some 486 men aged 18 to 87; some 49 girls from 1 month to 17 years and 37 boys from 4 months to 17 years," the mayor said in his Telegram channel.

He said that most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky (303), Desniansky (189) and Holosiivsky (112) districts of the Ukrainian capital.

At the same time, some 44 Kyiv residents died from complications of the disease over the past day, and the total number of Kyiv residents who died from COVID-19 reached 3,449 people.

Some 160 citizens who are infected with COVID-19 were delivered to Kyiv hospitals, another 571 people were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Over the past day, some 612 people from Kyiv have overcome COVID-19, and the total number of recovered people reached 106,217.