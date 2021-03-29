Unscheduled meeting of TCG security subgroup on escalation in Donbas didn't take place, it is being discussed by political advisers of Normandy format – Arestovych

An unscheduled emergency meeting of the security subgroup within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to discuss the incident with the deaths of the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen in Donetsk region on Saturday, March 27 was not held, but the situation is being discussed at the level of political advisers in the Normandy format, said spokesperson of the TCG Oleksiy Arestovych.

"It was decided not to hold an emergency extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup today to discuss the incident with the death of servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region on March 26 as a result of a mortar attack from illegal armed groups. Firstly, since the situation on preventing military escalation is currently being discussed at the level of political advisers to the Normandy Four, where Ukraine is represented by Andriy Yermak, and, secondly, the next meeting of the security subgroup should take place according to plan in two days - next Tuesday. Therefore, we decided to take a pause of two days and wait for the scheduled meeting," Arestovych said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, consultations at the level of political advisers in the Normandy format will continue for two more days.

"Thus, by the time of the next TCG meeting, some decision can be worked out in the sphere of preventing the aggravation and preservation of the ceasefire regime," he added.

In addition, the TCG spokesperson added that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak is currently at the scene of the incident in Donetsk region in the area of the village of Shumy, where four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on March 26.

"The President is awaiting his report," Arestovych said.

As reported, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed and two were injured as a result of shelling attacks by Russian mercenaries in the area of the village of Shumy of Toretsk City Council of Donetsk Region on March 26.