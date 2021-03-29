Facts

10:21 29.03.2021

Unscheduled meeting of TCG security subgroup on escalation in Donbas didn't take place, it is being discussed by political advisers of Normandy format – Arestovych

2 min read
Unscheduled meeting of TCG security subgroup on escalation in Donbas didn't take place, it is being discussed by political advisers of Normandy format – Arestovych

 An unscheduled emergency meeting of the security subgroup within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to discuss the incident with the deaths of the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen in Donetsk region on Saturday, March 27 was not held, but the situation is being discussed at the level of political advisers in the Normandy format, said spokesperson of the TCG Oleksiy Arestovych.

"It was decided not to hold an emergency extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup today to discuss the incident with the death of servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region on March 26 as a result of a mortar attack from illegal armed groups. Firstly, since the situation on preventing military escalation is currently being discussed at the level of political advisers to the Normandy Four, where Ukraine is represented by Andriy Yermak, and, secondly, the next meeting of the security subgroup should take place according to plan in two days - next Tuesday. Therefore, we decided to take a pause of two days and wait for the scheduled meeting," Arestovych said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, consultations at the level of political advisers in the Normandy format will continue for two more days.

"Thus, by the time of the next TCG meeting, some decision can be worked out in the sphere of preventing the aggravation and preservation of the ceasefire regime," he added.

In addition, the TCG spokesperson added that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak is currently at the scene of the incident in Donetsk region in the area of the village of Shumy, where four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on March 26.

"The President is awaiting his report," Arestovych said.

As reported, four servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed and two were injured as a result of shelling attacks by Russian mercenaries in the area of the village of Shumy of Toretsk City Council of Donetsk Region on March 26.

Tags: #arestovych
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 29.03.2021
Arestovych: possible discussion of escalation in Donbas between Merkel, Macron, Putin without Zelensky's presence not to make Ukraine weaker

Arestovych: possible discussion of escalation in Donbas between Merkel, Macron, Putin without Zelensky's presence not to make Ukraine weaker

19:20 22.03.2021
Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

11:58 17.03.2021
Arestovych: Discussion in Ukraine of special operation to detain Wagner PMC fighters violates state secrecy law, is criminal offense

Arestovych: Discussion in Ukraine of special operation to detain Wagner PMC fighters violates state secrecy law, is criminal offense

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

12:57 11.12.2020
Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

Plan of joint steps provides for increase in composition of OSCE mission in Ukraine by four times – Arestovych

12:02 11.12.2020
Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

Russia confirms its desire to hold meeting at political advisors level – Arestovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

State Service of Geology, Subsoil revokes 19 special permits in accordance with sanctions of NSDC

PrivatBank ex-official put on wanted list – SAPO

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Shevchenko University to study possibility of opening Red Building's courtyard for everyone – Buhrov

Today there is no procedure for depriving Lukashenko of title of honorary doctor of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University - elected rector Buhrov

LATEST

Cyprus includes Ukraine in list of countries from which entry allowed from April 1

State Service of Geology, Subsoil revokes 19 special permits in accordance with sanctions of NSDC

PrivatBank ex-official put on wanted list – SAPO

Kostin: opening of 'Fair Russia' representative office in ORDLO is interference in Ukraine's affairs

Suez Canal accident has no impact on Ukrainian export shipment – Stark Shipping

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Reintegration Ministry to launch preparatory courses with scholarships for applicants from occupied territories in 2021 - Dpty Minister Drahanchuk

Buhrov on possible corruption in Kyiv's Shevchenko National University: Law enforcement agencies must fight this, we must prevent

Normandy format's political advisors to hold negotiations on reinstating complete ceasefire in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Shevchenko University to study possibility of opening Red Building's courtyard for everyone – Buhrov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD