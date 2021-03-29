Supplies of vaccine under COVAX initiative expected in late March - early April – Stepanov

Supplies of vaccines under the COVAX initiative are expected at the end of this month or early next month, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

"Ukraine should receive vaccines under the COVAX initiative in late March - early April," he said.

The minister added that supplies of the CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccine are also expected in April.

"We have fully paid for all contracts. We should have received another 1.5 million doses of CoviShield vaccine by the end of March under a paid contract. We have not received permission from the Indian government for export. I think we will start receiving it in April," Stepanov said.