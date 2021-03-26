Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 1353-IX on amending Article 9-2 of the law of Ukraine on medicines regarding the state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations under obligations, which parliament adopted on March 19, 2021.

According to the presidential press service on Thursday, the document was drafted on the basis of the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The law makes it possible for Ukraine to receive vaccines from leading manufacturers for the prevention of coronavirus disease and conduct large preventive measures under the COVAX mechanism program, to mitigate the risk of an increase or re-wave of COVID-19 incidence, which will help alleviate the burden on the health care system," according to the statement.

According to the document, after the state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations against COVID-19, the central executive authority implementing the public policy in the field of health, by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, has the right to take obligations on behalf of Ukraine related to the purchase and use of vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

"In particular, we are talking about the release from liability of the manufacturer and/or the owner of the registration certificate, if the vaccines were used in accordance with the instructions approved in Ukraine, for any consequences caused by the use of such vaccines or other medicines against COVID-19," the President's Office.

The President's Office said that in the event of such adverse effects, the government ensures the implementation of appropriate compensation payments in the manner prescribed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.