Facts

12:45 26.03.2021

Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

2 min read
Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed law No. 1353-IX on amending Article 9-2 of the law of Ukraine on medicines regarding the state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations under obligations, which parliament adopted on March 19, 2021.

According to the presidential press service on Thursday, the document was drafted on the basis of the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The law makes it possible for Ukraine to receive vaccines from leading manufacturers for the prevention of coronavirus disease and conduct large preventive measures under the COVAX mechanism program, to mitigate the risk of an increase or re-wave of COVID-19 incidence, which will help alleviate the burden on the health care system," according to the statement.

According to the document, after the state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations against COVID-19, the central executive authority implementing the public policy in the field of health, by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, has the right to take obligations on behalf of Ukraine related to the purchase and use of vaccines and medicines against COVID-19.

"In particular, we are talking about the release from liability of the manufacturer and/or the owner of the registration certificate, if the vaccines were used in accordance with the instructions approved in Ukraine, for any consequences caused by the use of such vaccines or other medicines against COVID-19," the President's Office.

The President's Office said that in the event of such adverse effects, the government ensures the implementation of appropriate compensation payments in the manner prescribed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Tags: #law #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 24.03.2021
Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

Death of servicewoman after vaccination in Odesa caused by acute circulatory disorders – Health Ministry

10:46 24.03.2021
Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

Ukrainian mobile team makes on average 47 COVID-19 vaccinations per day - Dpty health minister

17:05 22.03.2021
In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

09:49 22.03.2021
Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

Second stage of vaccination starts in Ukraine on Monday – Stepanov

11:06 20.03.2021
More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

More than 104,000 people receive first dose of CoviShield in Ukraine - Health Ministry

15:26 15.03.2021
Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

15:37 09.03.2021
Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

15:03 06.03.2021
Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

12:43 05.03.2021
Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

Some 126 negative reactions to vaccination against COVID-19 recorded - Stepanov

09:52 04.03.2021
In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

In first week of vaccination, 9,568 people receive vaccinations against coronavirus in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

LATEST

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD