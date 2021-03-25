Facts

20:17 25.03.2021

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

On Thursday evening, March 25, the first batch of the CoronaVac Chinese vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) arrived at Boryspil International Airport.

According to the Segodnya (Today) newspaper, the flight with the vaccine arrived in Ukraine at about 19:00.

It is noted that the arrived batch of the vaccine contains 215,000 doses of the medicine.

As reported, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac manufactured by the Sinovac Biotech Chinese company, purchased at public expense, will be delivered to Ukraine.

In addition, the Health Ministry is awaiting permission from the Indian government to export the CoviShield vaccine.

Tags: #plane #vaccine
