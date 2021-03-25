Facts

18:06 25.03.2021

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Pope Francis received Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

"According to the Holy See Press Office in the Vatican, during the meeting, good bilateral relations between the Holy See and Ukraine were confirmed. The sides discussed some current issues of mutual interest, as well as various topics related to the life and activities of the Catholic Church in the country," the Vatican News publication said, referring to the Holy See Press Office.

It is noted that Pope Francis and Shmyhal paid attention to health issues and the situation in eastern Ukraine.

After the Pope's conversation, the prime minister met with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

