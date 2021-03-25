Facts

17:55 25.03.2021

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

3 min read
Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

 The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says that after a series of examinations and other investigative actions under the investigation into the creation of an illegal armed formation, new suspicions will be brought up.

"At the first stage of implementation, we presented six suspicions to the main persons involved, who actually headed certain areas of activity of this private military company. A number of investigations and expert studies have been assigned, according to the results of which there will be other suspicions," Head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region Oleh Holovash said at a briefing on Thursday.

Explaining what exactly former MP of Ukraine Semen Semenchenko and agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Yevhen Shevchenko are being accused of, the head of the main directorate said: "Semenchenko in 2018, along with Shevchenko and with the assistance of other persons whom we do not disclose today, organized and carried out the registration of a private military company on the territory of one of the foreign states," Holovash said.

He said the SBU blames Semenchenko "not the fact of the creation and registration of private military company on the territory of a foreign state, but the fact that he created on the territory of Ukraine since 2018, headed, provided equipment along with Shevchenko's illegal military formation."

According to the head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region "he was in fact the organizer, the head and directly drafted labour contracts and agreements, he was declared suspicious under Part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code [the creation of paramilitary and armed formations]."

"Yevhen Shevchenko, who performed role participation, namely, ensured the search for channels of financing and supply of military ammunition, special equipment, technical equipment and ammunition, was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 260. We additionally served Shevchenko's with charges under Part. 2 of article 133 of the Criminal Code (commission of a crime as part of a group) an hour ago," Holovash said.

He said: "We regard the fact of the creation of the private military company as a threat to commit a crime under the article of the Criminal Code 'mercenary' by persons who were part of illegal armed groups, including Semenchenko."

According to the head of the SBU Main Directorate, petitions for the selection of a preventive measure for the defendants in the case were sent to Pechersky District Court; decisions have not yet been made.

"There are many more episodes of illegal activity that we will document," he said.

At the same time, Holovash said the SBU has been checking the activities of public organizations and security structures since last summer. "We will continue to implement our existing developments. Only the government has the right to force," he said.

In turn, Head of the department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yan Streliuk, speaking about the validity of the suspicions presented, said: "I consider any insinuations and comments of those involved in this inappropriate."

Tags: #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 24.03.2021
SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

17:35 16.03.2021
SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

19:06 12.03.2021
SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

18:32 12.03.2021
SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

19:15 11.03.2021
Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

18:10 11.03.2021
SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

15:52 09.03.2021
Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

14:42 09.03.2021
SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

13:02 25.02.2021
Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

16:10 16.02.2021
SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

Suez Canal ship accident could have effects for global trade – DP World TIS Pivdenniy CEO

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD