Russian media publication confirms peace plan drafted by Ukraine, Western partners is in Russia – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak points out that the publication in the Russian newspaper Kommersant, revealing the provisions of the German-French draft peace settlement project for Donbas on key clusters for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which was finalized by Ukraine, confirms the existence of this document in the Russian side.

"The positive moment is that the published material confirms my previous statement, which for some reason was questioned by the representatives of Russia. I will remind you that I said that the peace plan, created on the basis of the German-French project and finalized by the Ukrainian side, lies on the table of the Russian delegation," Yermak said in an exclusive blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said that "the presence of a peace plan in Russia gives it the opportunity to contribute to the end of the war in Donbas, and to return its territory and people to Ukraine, provided existence of the political will to do so."

Yermak also added that the very fact of such a publication in the Russian media disclosing details of the negotiation process between the political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders "violates the existing ethics of internal agreements within the framework of the Normandy format."

On March 24, the Russian newspaper Kommersant published a material that reveals the essence of the drafted German-French project on key clusters for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements with corresponding proposals of the Ukrainian and Russian sides on their vision of resolving the situation in Donbas.