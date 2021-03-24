Facts

15:26 24.03.2021

Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

2 min read
Danilov on impossibility of holding local elections in Donbas: This is not about state unwillingness, this is about war

Holding local elections in some communities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is currently impossible, as hostilities are ongoing in the region, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday.

"This is not about the state's unwillingness to hold elections, it is about the fact that a war has been going on in our country for seven years now, and this is a forced step by the state to respond to the situation created by the Russian Federation by occupying part of the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the press service of the NSDC said, citing Danilov's words during the discussion "Elections in Donbas and the Right for Local Self-Government" at the OPORA Civil Network forum entitled "Electoral Reform: Assessment Through the Prism of Values, Political Rights, and Quality of Procedures".

At the same time, according to Danilov, in 18 communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in which local elections did not take place, the provision of all necessary public services to citizens is fully ensured.

The NSDC Secretary noted that, according to the new National Security Strategy of Ukraine, the most important values for the state are the life, health and safety of its citizens.

"A person's life is the primary process in any action. There is no need to manipulate that someone has been deprived of the right to choose. This is a front-line territory, period," Danilov said.

He also pointed out the need to improve at the legislative level the procedure for elections in the communities located in the front-line territories.

Tags: #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 16.03.2021
Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

Danilov, OSCE representatives discuss security situation in Transnistria

14:00 13.03.2021
SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

13:00 13.03.2021
There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

There is no talk of nationalizing Motor Sich – Danilov

11:26 20.02.2021
Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

13:49 26.01.2021
Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

16:52 16.12.2020
Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

09:54 09.09.2020
Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

17:35 26.08.2020
NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

16:43 18.08.2020
Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Zelensky enacts non-public NSDC decision of March 11 on JSC Motor Sich

'Red' quarantine zone still includes Kyiv, eight regions, another 15 regions placed in 'orange' zone

LATEST

Constitutional Court judges refuse to open proceedings in 'Shkarlet case', issue to be considered by Grand Chamber of Court

Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

Ukraine, Turkey hold political, defense consultations in Quadriga format at level of national coordinators – MFA

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Delivery of next batch of CoviShield vaccine to Ukraine may be postponed for certain period – Radutsky

Kyiv authorities to additionally allocate UAH 23.5 mln for purchase of oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators – Klitschko

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Servicewoman in Odesa region dies of acute cardiovascular failure - Ministry of Health

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD