Facts

18:25 23.03.2021

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

2 min read

Some 35.9% of Ukrainians fully or partially agree that the amnesty should be applied to those who have committed minor criminal offenses in Donbas and Crimea, according to the data of the Info Sapiens all-Ukrainian omnibus held from January 13 to January 31, 2021 commissioned by the School of Political Analytics.

According to a survey presented at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center on Tuesday, some 24.1% of respondents disagree with the application of amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas and Crimea, while 20.8% did not answer this question.

Some 49.9% of the respondents are sure that foreigners should be excluded from the list of potentially amnestied persons, and 17.2% do not agree with this.

Some 36.4% believe that those who will be amnestied should be able to stand for election to local government agencies, and 21.4% adhere to the opposite position. Another 23.8% did not answer this question.

Some 44.4% support the position that persons within the occupation administrations of Russia, which ensured the life of the temporarily occupied territories and did not harm the life and health of citizens, should not be subjected to lustration. The opposite opinion is of 17.9%.

Some 46.6% agree that elections to local governments in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea should take place at least two years after de-occupation. The opposite position is taken by 11.6%.

Some 51.2% of respondents believe that after de-occupation, residents of the temporarily occupied territories should not be restricted in their right to vote in all elections, and only 13% disagree.

The survey was conducted as part of the Think Tanks Development Initiative in Ukraine, which is being carried out by the International Renaissance Foundation in cooperation with the Open Society Initiative for Europe (OSIFE) with financial support from the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine. The sample consisted of 2,000 respondents throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

The maximum theoretical error does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #crimea #poll #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 23.03.2021
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

15:28 23.03.2021
De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

10:24 18.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

17:48 17.03.2021
More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

13:33 17.03.2021
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

LATEST

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD