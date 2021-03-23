Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Some 35.9% of Ukrainians fully or partially agree that the amnesty should be applied to those who have committed minor criminal offenses in Donbas and Crimea, according to the data of the Info Sapiens all-Ukrainian omnibus held from January 13 to January 31, 2021 commissioned by the School of Political Analytics.

According to a survey presented at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center on Tuesday, some 24.1% of respondents disagree with the application of amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas and Crimea, while 20.8% did not answer this question.

Some 49.9% of the respondents are sure that foreigners should be excluded from the list of potentially amnestied persons, and 17.2% do not agree with this.

Some 36.4% believe that those who will be amnestied should be able to stand for election to local government agencies, and 21.4% adhere to the opposite position. Another 23.8% did not answer this question.

Some 44.4% support the position that persons within the occupation administrations of Russia, which ensured the life of the temporarily occupied territories and did not harm the life and health of citizens, should not be subjected to lustration. The opposite opinion is of 17.9%.

Some 46.6% agree that elections to local governments in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea should take place at least two years after de-occupation. The opposite position is taken by 11.6%.

Some 51.2% of respondents believe that after de-occupation, residents of the temporarily occupied territories should not be restricted in their right to vote in all elections, and only 13% disagree.

The survey was conducted as part of the Think Tanks Development Initiative in Ukraine, which is being carried out by the International Renaissance Foundation in cooperation with the Open Society Initiative for Europe (OSIFE) with financial support from the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine. The sample consisted of 2,000 respondents throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

The maximum theoretical error does not exceed 2.2%.