Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

A total of 1,050 new cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Kyiv over the past 24 hours, 32 people have died, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Some 1,050 confirmed cases of coronavirus (a total of 154,036). [...] Kyiv recorded 32 deaths from the virus (a total number is 3,114)," Klitschko wrote on a telegram channel on Tuesday.

Some 104 patients were hospitalized to Kyiv hospitals.

Some 845 people recovered. A total of 102,789 Kyiv residents overcame the coronavirus.

The highest number of cases was detected in Darnytsky district - 232, in Desniansky district - 190, and in Dniprovsky district - 148 cases.

The day before, on March 22, some 349 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kyiv, on March 21 - 434 cases, on March 20 - 1,070 cases, on March 19 - 1,210 cases, on March 18 - 1,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus.