19:56 22.03.2021

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

It is important for Ukraine to cooperate with the Kingdom of Belgium at international platforms, including at the inter-parliamentary level, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"Over the past years, our bilateral cooperation has intensified at the level of the inter-parliamentary relations group. Joint meetings were held via videoconference, during which representatives of parliaments exchanged relevant information, both on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, and on the political and economic dimension," Razumkov said during a meeting with Chairperson of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux on Monday in Brussels.

The chairman of the Ukrainian parliament thanked Brussels for the constant support of Kyiv at the level of parliamentary delegations in international organizations - PACE, NATO Parliamentary Assembly and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Razumkov also expressed gratitude to Belgium, which, together with other 18 states, supported Ukraine at an informal UN Arria-Formula meeting in March, during which another attempt was made by the Russian Federation to legitimize the annexation of Crimea.

"From such steps, friendly relations between states are built," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

He also recalled that Ukraine plans to create a Crimean Platform, the participants of which will defend and protect human rights in the occupied territories.

"An important element of inter-parliamentary cooperation is also the exchange of visits and the format of personal meetings, both at the level of heads of parliaments and parliamentary committees of our countries," Razumkov said.

He thanked Tillieux for the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen in Belgium, who were wounded in the war zone in Donbas.

In turn, Tillieux assured Razumkov of Belgium's support for Ukraine at international platforms, in particular at the UN, on human rights violations in the occupied Crimea. She assured that Belgium is open to negotiations and further cooperation.

The parties also discussed the progress of reforms, exchanged information on the situation with COVID-19 and the measures taken by the authorities of the two states to combat the pandemic and protect the population.

 

