Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

The Cabinet of Ministers has recommended to ministries and other executive authorities located in Kyiv to transfer the work of the maximum number of employees to a remote mode of work.

"On March 20, 2021, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations decided that from 00:00 on March 23, 2021, the city of Kyiv will enter the 'red' zone. In this regard, today during an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers Ukraine, a protocol instruction regarding the recommendation to the ministries and other executive authorities located in the city of Kyiv was adopted to transfer the work of the maximum number of employees to a remote mode of work," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov wrote in the Telegram channel.