Facts

15:29 22.03.2021

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

1 min read
Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

The Cabinet of Ministers has recommended to ministries and other executive authorities located in Kyiv to transfer the work of the maximum number of employees to a remote mode of work.

"On March 20, 2021, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations decided that from 00:00 on March 23, 2021, the city of Kyiv will enter the 'red' zone. In this regard, today during an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers Ukraine, a protocol instruction regarding the recommendation to the ministries and other executive authorities located in the city of Kyiv was adopted to transfer the work of the maximum number of employees to a remote mode of work," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov wrote in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #authorities #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 22.03.2021
Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

16:19 20.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

12:20 18.03.2021
Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

11:54 18.03.2021
STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

15:34 16.03.2021
Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

14:42 08.03.2021
Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

15:45 26.02.2021
EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

EBRD issues EUR 50 mln to Kyiv metro to buy new metro cars

16:21 12.02.2021
Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

19:57 11.02.2021
Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

LATEST

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD