Facts

12:27 22.03.2021

Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

1 min read
Cabinet intends to transfer powers to local authorities on transport operation in 'red' zones – source

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to transfer to local authorities the powers regarding transport operation in the "red" zones of epidemic danger.

"It is planned to transfer the powers regarding transport to the local authorities," a source in the government told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor, a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on this issue is planned to be held on Monday, March 22.

Tags: #transport
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 22.03.2021
Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

10:16 27.01.2021
Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

15:50 11.11.2020
Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

18:20 09.11.2020
Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

15:12 22.10.2020
Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

17:19 20.10.2020
Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

14:57 30.09.2020
Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

14:49 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

17:39 07.08.2020
Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

Govt to consider option of transporting passengers with 50% of seats to avoid stopping transport in 'red' zone

18:50 03.08.2020
Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

No automatic transport lockdown in Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy regions – Ukrzaliznytsia

Decisions on transport restrictions in 'red' zones to be independently taken by regional commissions on manmade disaster, emergency response – minister

LATEST

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Arestovych: Kozak, in letter to advisers to Normandy Four leaders, suggests holding direct negotiations between Ukraine, ORDLO

Kyiv, Sumy regions included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger from March 24

Most cases of COVID-19 recorded among people over 50 – Liashko

President's Office plans to create special fund to pay compensations for possible consequences of vaccination against COVID-19

In Ukraine, 495 minor adverse reactions recorded after vaccination against COVID-19

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for safe delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by conflict

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD