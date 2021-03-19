Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

The Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit of Kharkiv's lawyer, a member of Chuhuev human rights group Roman Likhachev on appealing the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which put into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the application of sanctions against three television channels.

"When considering the proceeding, the court checked whether the loss of access to information programs broadcast by these television channels was a violation of the plaintiff's rights guaranteed by Articles 8 and 10 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. The court made a decision, which refused to sustain the lawsuits of the citizen," the Supreme Court's press service said on Facebook.

The full text of the ruling will be prepared within five working days.

The ruling can be appealed to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court within 30 days from the date of its full text.

In addition to the lawsuit considered by the court, ten more claims are still pending before the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court, in which the president's decree on the application of sanctions against television channels is appealed.

Thus, on March 18, proceedings were initiated on the claim of Partner TV LLC, in which they ask to declare unlawful and invalid the sixth clause of the second appendix to the presidential decree, which imposes sanctions on the plaintiff.

At a meeting on March 29, the court will consider the claim of Leader TV LLC, in respect of which the sixth clause of the second appendix to the decree is also imposed sanctions.

On the same day, March 29, a similar lawsuit by Novyny 24 Hodyny (24 Hours News) and an individual's claim against the decree will be considered.

Claims of Novy Format TV LLC, TV Vybir (TV Choice) LLC, Ariadna TV LLC, TV and Radio Broadcasting Company 112 TV LLC and TV and Radio Broadcasting Company Novi Komunikatsii (New Communications) LLC were assigned for consideration.

In addition, the court will consider the claim of MP Taras Kozak for recognition as illegal and canceling the decree in part (Appendix 1 to the NSDC decision, which imposes personal sanctions against him).