11:04 19.03.2021

Ukraine to introduce negative PCR test as entry condition into country – health minister

Ukraine will introduce a negative result of PCR testing for COVID-19 as a condition of entry into the country, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

"Regarding the certificate of a negative result of the PCR test: the Ministry of Health has submitted to the government for consideration the amendments to the decree, which it provides," the minister said.

"I am sure that at the next meeting this issue will be considered, and citizens of other countries, regardless of the incidence rate, will have to provide a certificate of a negative PCR test 48 hours in advance," he added.

