17:40 18.10.2021

Head of National Police: about 200 fake COVID documents seized last week

During the past week, the National Police opened almost 90 criminal proceedings on the facts of falsification of the results of PCR tests and vaccination certificates against COVID-19, the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Since vaccinated and tested citizens have certain privileges during quarantine, there is a demand for fake COVID documents [...] To exclude any abuse, the police monitors and documents all the facts of the provision of services for falsifying medical documents related to COVID-19," head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko at a working meeting on Monday.

He said that about 200 such documents were seized last week.

"Last week alone, we carried out 35 searches. The illegal activities of three doctors in Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy regions and Kyiv were documented. In addition, more than 70 international vaccination certificates and more than 100 PCR tests were seized, as well as two telegram channels through which the orders were made," the head of the National Police said.

The report of the National Police says that also during the past week, almost 90 criminal proceedings were opened on the facts of falsification of the results of PCR tests and certificates of vaccination against COVID-19.

"Of these, more than 70 facts of forge were discovered by employees of the State Border Guard Service during a document check when crossing the state border," the National Police informs.

In total, more than 730 proceedings have been opened since the beginning of the year based on similar facts.

"The courts of first instance over the past month have passed more than ten convictions on the acquisition and use of fake COVID certificates, including when crossing the state border. The perpetrators were sentenced to fines. Let me remind you that those who falsify documents and those who use them, will bear responsibility," Klymenko said.

