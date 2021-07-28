Facts

15:16 28.07.2021

Ukraine to renew PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated people in early Aug

Ukraine is changing the border crossing rules, in particular, it will return PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated Ukrainians and foreigners, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Self-isolation or observation of the unvaccinated from COVID-19 will help control and reduce the chance of a new outbreak. For citizens of Ukraine who left before the entry into force of the resolution, the return home will be unimpeded. With the entry into force of the decree, citizens of Ukraine will continue to freely cross the border if they have at least one vaccination against COVID-19," he said.

At the same time, according to the minister, foreigners in the absence of a full course of vaccination must have a negative test result and an insurance policy.

"In the absence of a full course of vaccination for a foreigner, at least one dose of vaccination from a citizen of Ukraine, when crossing the border, it will be suggested to install the Vdoma application. This application will begin to control self-isolation after 72 hours, if during this time the person does not receive a negative test result on the territory In case of a positive result, the person is sent for self-isolation or for treatment. During this time, an epidemiological investigation begins," the minister said.

 

