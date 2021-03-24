SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

SkyUp (Kyiv) will deny foreign passengers boarding a flight to Ukraine if they do not have a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Checking a negative result of a PCR test in foreign citizens is carried out at the check-in counter for a flight or when boarding in case of on-line check-in. Accordingly, in the absence of it such a passenger will be denied check-in or boarding a flight," the airline told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine determined a negative result of PCR testing for COVID-19 as a condition of entry into the country.

According to his decision, visitors will be required to provide a negative PCR test result, which was carried out no more than 72 hours before crossing the state border.