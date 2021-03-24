Facts

13:23 24.03.2021

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

SkyUp to deny foreigners boarding flight to Ukraine without negative PCR test

SkyUp (Kyiv) will deny foreign passengers boarding a flight to Ukraine if they do not have a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Checking a negative result of a PCR test in foreign citizens is carried out at the check-in counter for a flight or when boarding in case of on-line check-in. Accordingly, in the absence of it such a passenger will be denied check-in or boarding a flight," the airline told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine determined a negative result of PCR testing for COVID-19 as a condition of entry into the country.

According to his decision, visitors will be required to provide a negative PCR test result, which was carried out no more than 72 hours before crossing the state border.

